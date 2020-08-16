FSSD Remote Learners to Return to Campus Aug 24

Franklin Special School District (FSSD) announced that all remote learners will return to on campus learning Aug 24. Virtual Learners will remain in their online classes.

The 2020-2021 school year began for FSSD students on August 10 with buildings at a reduced capacity. Pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, first and second grade students received on campus instruction and third through eighth graders began the school year with remote instruction. Families had the option to choose in-person or virtual learning.

“Your resilience, patience, flexibility and support over the past two weeks has been incredible. Teachers and support staff have labored intensely for months to be able to begin the year with learners in three different scenarios – in person, remote and virtual – and, after a couple of first-day bumps, have seen their efforts take flight in your amazing children! While the Remote and Virtual Learning Programs have thus far been exceptional in content delivery and student participation, the goal has always been to return to In-Person Learning for all.

The transition to In-Person Learning would not be possible without the extreme care our faculty, staff and students in the buildings over the past two weeks have taken. Daily temperature checks, social distancing, face coverings, and the attention to hand-washing and following of our Return to Learn 2020 health and safety protocols have gone extremely well. With more people in the buildings, these protocols will be even more important, so we will spend some time going over expectations when the Remote Learners return. Your schools will reach out over the next week to provide more details for our 3rd through 8th grade students about the return to campus,” wrote Dr. David Snowden, Director of Schools, in a letter on the FSSD website.

Beginning August 24, MAC will resume its normal operational schedule before and after school at the regular school sites. The morning programs at Franklin, Johnson, Liberty, Moore and Freedom Intermediate will open at 6:00 AM until school begins and all sites will be open in the afternoon from the end of school until 6:00 PM.