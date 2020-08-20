FSSD Participates in National School Lunch Program and At-Risk Supper Program

Every year, school districts across the state must reapply to participate in the National School Lunch Program and the At-Risk Supper Program. The Franklin Special School District is proud to announce its participation in both of these federal programs that enable the district to provide food to students most in need through our schools.

National School Lunch Program

Franklin Special School District offers healthy meals every school day. Prices are $2.00 for breakfast and $2.90 for lunch. Children may qualify for free meals or for reduced price meals based on family income. Reduced price is .30 for breakfast and .40 for lunch.

This year, due to having remote and virtual students, meals are made available to these students at several pick-up locations. Families are sent an email with the menu for the week and a reservation form to pick up their meals at one of the following locations:

Moore Elementary, 7:00 -7:30 AM on Monday and Wednesday. Two days of meals are provided on Monday and three days of meals are provided on Wednesday.

Liberty Elementary, 7:00-7:30 AM on Monday and Wednesday. Two days of meals are provided on Monday and three days of meals are provided on Wednesday.

Freedom Middle, 12:00-12:30 PM on Monday and Wednesday. Two days of meals are provided on Monday and three days of meals are provided on Wednesday.

Parents must sign their children up for these meals by Friday noon for the following week by going to fssd.org website. Students that are not eligible for free or reduced meals will pay $2.00 for breakfast and $2.90 for each picked up meal per student.

Eligibility requirements for children to receive free and reduced meals are as follows:

All children in households receiving benefits from SNAP, the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) or Families First, are eligible for free meals.

Foster children that are under the legal responsibility of a foster care agency or court are eligible for free meals.

Children participating in their school’s Head Start program are eligible for free meals.

Children may receive free or reduced price meals if your household’s income is within the limits on the Federal

Income Eligibility Guidelines. Your children may qualify for free or reduced price meals if your household income falls at or below the limits on this chart.

USDA Income Eligibility Guidelines Effective July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021

Free 130% Reduced 185% Household Size Annual Monthly Twice Per Month Every Two Weeks Weekly Annual Monthly Twice Per Month Every Two Weeks Weekly 1 16,588 1,383 692 938 319 23,606 1,968 984 908 454 2 22,412 1,868 934 862 431 31,894 2,658 1,329 1,227 614 3 28,236 2,353 1,177 1,086 543 40,182 3,349 1,675 1,546 773 4 34,060 2,839 1,420 1,310 655 48,470 4,040 2,020 1,865 933 5 39,884 3,324 1,662 1,534 767 56,758 4,730 2,365 2,183 1,092 6 45,708 3,809 1,905 1,758 879 65,046 5,421 2,711 2,502 1,251 7 51,532 4,295 2,148 1,982 991 73,334 3,056 2,821 2,821 1,411 8 57,356 4,780 2,390 2,206 1,103 81,622 6,802 3,401 3,140 1,570 Additional Members Add: 5,824 483 243 224 112 8,288 691 346 319 160

Children in households participating in WIC may be eligible for free or reduced price meals so they are encouraged to send in an application.

Children who meet the definition of homeless, runaway, or migrant are eligible for free meals. The eligibility questions to determine homelessness include:

Do the members of your household lack a permanent address?

Are you staying together in a shelter, hotel, or other temporary housing arrangement?

Does your family relocate on a seasonal basis?

Are any children living with you who have chosen to leave their prior family or household?

Those who answer yes to any of the above questions but have not been enrolled in the free and reduced lunch program should call or e-mail FSSD Federal Programs and Student Performance Supervisor Pax Wiemers (615-794-6624 or [email protected]).

To apply for Free and Reduced Price School Meals, families only need to fill out one application for all students in the household. Families are encouraged to complete the online application if possible; however, paper applications are available in all schools and the Central Office. Visit https://fssd.org/finance-and-administration/child-nutrition/ to begin or to learn more about the online application process.

For those filling out paper applications, families should return the completed application to: Your child’s school or FSSD Central Office, 507 New Highway 96 West, Franklin, TN 37064. For more information, contact Marne’ Price at 615-472-3728 in Child Nutrition.

Applications are must be resubmitted each year unless families receive notification from the school in writing that children are automatically eligible for the new school year based on other assistance programs in which they are already enrolled. Families who previously were enrolled but have not yet resubmitted an application will be responsible for the cost of the meals. Applications from the previous school year are valid until September 25, 2020, or when a new application is submitted.

Proof of income is only required if the Child Nutrition Department requests it. Families may apply at any time during the school year. For example, children with a parent or guardian who becomes unemployed may become eligible for free and reduced price meals if the household income drops below the income limit. Or eligibility may be met if family members are added to a household during the school year. There is no limit of how many times you can apply during the school year if your situation changes.

If families disagree with eligibility status, they should call the school administrator. In addition, they also may ask for a hearing by calling or writing to: Robbin Cross at 615-472-3739 or [email protected]

Household members do not have to be U.S. citizens to apply for free or reduced price meals.

In completing the paperwork, if a parent’s income is not always the same, the parent should enter the amount he/she most often receives. If an applicant has lost a job or had hours or wages reduced, current income should be used.

The sources of income children receive that must be reported are as follows:

Sources of Income for Children Sources of Child Income Example(s) – Earnings from work – A child has a regular full or part-time job where they earn a salary or wages Social Security Disability Payments Survivor’s Beneﬁts

A child is blind or disabled and receives Social Security beneﬁts

A parent is disabled, retired, or deceased, and their child receives Social Security beneﬁts -Income from person outside the household – A friend or extended family member regularly gives a child spending money -Income from any other source – A child receives regular income from a private pension fund, annuity, or trust

Income adults receive that need to be reported are as follows:

If a household member does not receive some types of income, or any income at all, applicants should report that on the application, by writing a 0 in the field.

For families in the military, basic pay and cash bonuses must be reported as income. In addition, cash value allowances for off-base housing, food, or clothing, must also be included as income. However, if housing is part of the Military Housing Privatization Initiative, housing allowance should not be included as income. Additional combat pay resulting from deployment is also excluded from income.

Spanish translation services are available if families have questions or need help by calling the school or FSSD parent liaison Diane Price at 615-794-0987. Families may also call the FSSD Child Nutrition Office at 615-472-3828 to speak with Robbin Cross, Child Nutrition Program Supervisor, or Marne Price, secretary.

At-Risk Supper Program

Franklin Special School District is also participating in the At-Risk Afterschool Meals component of the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP), which allows school districts or enrichment programs in eligible low-income areas to serve a meal and/or snack after school to kids and teens ages 18 and under. Since the meal must be served after school, the program is known simply as the “Supper Program.”

At Risk Suppers will be provided at no charge to all children attending the afterschool enrichment programs without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA served at the following site(s):

Franklin Elementary MAC – 1406 Cannon Street, Franklin, TN 37064

Johnson Elementary MAC – 815 Glass Lane, Franklin, TN 37064

Poplar Grove MAC – 2959 Del Rio Pike, Franklin, TN 37064

Freedom Intermediate MAC – 840 Glass Lane, Franklin, TN 37064

Liberty Elementary MAC – 600 Liberty Pike, Franklin, TN 37064

Franklin Boys and Girls Club – 129 Fowlkes Street, Suite 1000 Franklin, TN 37064

Johnson Elementary Gentry Foundation* – 815 Glass Lane, Franklin, TN 37064

Freedom Intermediate Gentry Foundation* – 840 Glass Lane, Franklin, TN 37064

Non-Discrimination Statement

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, gender identity (including gender expression), sexual orientation, disability, age, marital status, family/parental status, income derived from a public assistance program, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity, in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA (not all bases apply to all programs). Remedies and complaint filing deadlines vary by program or incident.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the responsible Agency or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program discrimination complaint, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at How to File a Program Discrimination Complaint and at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: (1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; (2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or (3) email: [email protected]

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.