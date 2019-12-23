Franklin Special School District Director of Schools Dr. David Snowden and Franklin Elementary School Principal Anne Riley have announced the selection of April Carrigan to fill the vacant assistant principal role at Franklin Elementary School. Just a month prior, Riley stepped up from her role as assistant principal to lead the pre-kindergarten through fourth-grade school due to the current principal’s move to the district office. Carrigan will begin as assistant principal when school resumes January 6, 2020.

“Mrs. Carrigan has done an outstanding job as our Math Coach for the last six years,” Riley said. “Working with teachers and students, our children’s math scores have improved significantly under her guidance. She has great experience working with teachers and with students.” Prior to her work as a math coach, Carrigan was a classroom teacher for 10 years, teaching kindergarten, 2nd and 3rd grades. “She is loved and respected by students, faculty, and staff,” Riley said. “Mrs. Carrigan will be an amazing assistant principal.”

Carrigan’s 15 years in education includes experience in both Williamson County Schools and the Franklin Special School District. Her leadership experiences include service on the Director of Schools’ Advisory Council, Franklin Elementary Shared Leadership Team, Academic and Behavior Support Team, Crisis and Threat Assessment Team, as well as a presenter at local and state conferences. In addition, she completed a year-long FSSD Leadership Intern program through, working closely with principals and district leaders to better understand the administrative side of school leadership.

She was a Hope Street Group Fellow from 2015-2017, where she served with 30 teachers and coaches across Tennessee to create positive change in the education profession by connecting with other colleagues as well as local and national policymakers. Carrigan was one of 30 coaches across the state selected to participate in a three-year research study and improvement project focused on an effective math coaching model for Tennessee.

She received her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Aquinas College, a master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Trevecca Nazarene University, and is currently working on her doctoral degree in Learning Organizations and Strategic Change from Lipscomb University.