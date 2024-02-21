FSSD Named Exemplary District by State

The Tennessee Department of Education and Commissioner Lizzette Reynolds has announced the Franklin Special School District has been designated as an Exemplary District, the highest possible designation, for the second time in six years. FSSD is one of only 12 districts across the state to be named an Exemplary District for the 2022-23 school year. To be designated Exemplary by the Tennessee Department of Education, a school district must demonstrate through accountability measures an overall district performance score of 3.1 or higher on a 4.0-point scale across all performance indicators as referenced above.

In addition to this district designation, FSSD is proud to announce that three schools earned the distinction of being named a Reward School for the 2022-23 school year:

· Franklin Elementary School

· Liberty Elementary School

· Poplar Grove Elementary School

Schools are recognized as Reward Schools when they demonstrate high levels of performance and/or improvement in performance by meeting objectives across performance indicators and student groups, and the Reward school distinction places significant emphasis on performance and improvement across all indicators from the prior school year.

“We are extremely proud of our entire district for earning the distinction of being an Exemplary District,” said FSSD Director of Schools David Snowden, Ph.D. “The Exemplary District designation is a testament to the commitment of our students, families, faculty, and staff. All year, our students worked to master essential standards and beyond and this designation certainly rewards that work.”

For more information, please see the Tennessee Department of Education press release.