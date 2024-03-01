FSSD Looking for Partners to Help Reduce Student Lunch Debt

The FSSD Food and Culinary Services Department’s Take A Bite Out of Student Lunch Debt program provides generous donors with an opportunity to help students in need erase their negative cafeteria balances. While the district never denies food to students with negative balances, a la carte items (such as ice cream) are not allowed. The district informs families in need of the federal free and reduced meal program; however, the federal income eligibility rate is extremely low and sometimes the income is not eligible even though the financial struggles at home are still very real.

If you, your church group, your company, or your organization would like to help erase a student’s lunch debt, there are several ways to donate:

Online: Click the link ( https://bit.ly/fssdtakeabite ) to make an online donation;

Check: To donate by check, make it out to FSSD Food and Culinary Services with Lunch Debt Donation in the memo field. Mail checks to FSSD Food and Culinary Services, 507 New Highway 96 West, Franklin, TN 37064;

Transfer: You can transfer money that is already in a student account to other students with negative balances. To do this, email Food and Culinary Services Operations Coordinator Marne Price at [email protected] with your child’s name (so the correct account can be accessed) and how much you would like to transfer.

Contact the FCS Office at 615-472-3728.

Donation Impact

$50 = 13 lunches or 18 breakfasts

$100 = 26 lunches or 36 breakfasts

$500 = 133 lunches or 181 breakfasts