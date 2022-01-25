FSSD Issues Statement on Poplar Grove Construction Container Fire

There was an explosion and subsequent fire in the construction storage area on Poplar Grove Middle School’s campus Tuesday morning. There are two construction projects on that campus – the addition of a gym and the addition of Performing Arts Center, so there is a restricted area where all related materials and equipment are stored. Franklin Special School District shared the following statement which was sent to families regarding the incident:

This morning, at about 7:20, there was an explosion in a construction container within the construction storage area on the Poplar Grove Middle School campus. The resulting fire was limited to the immediate area and the fire department quickly arrived to extinguish the flames. There were no injuries. Students were temporarily held on the elementary side of the building until the fire department gave the “all clear” at about 7:35. Emergency responders may be on scene this morning as the scene is cleaned up and investigated; however, classes are on regular schedule. We appreciate the quick response of the fire department and other emergency personnel. Thank you.

We are thankful that this incident was contained and quickly attended to by the Franklin Fire Department. Most importantly, no one was injured. The arriving students were directed to the elementary side of the building (Poplar Grove Elementary and Poplar Grove Middle share a building) until the all clear was given by the fire department. Classes were delayed by a few minutes but the scene is now secure and all emergency personnel have left the scene. We expect a visit soon from the State Fire Marshall for a routine post incident check.

All questions regarding the construction side of this incident should be directed to Andrew Adlong, Nabholz South Regional President at 870-273-6403.