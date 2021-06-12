FSSD Hires Instructional Technology Specialist

The Franklin Special School District announced the addition of Shelly Robinson to the district leadership team as an Instructional Technology Specialist in the Teaching and Learning Division.

“Ms. Robinson has the extensive instructional technology knowledge and experience that will make her a vital part of the Teaching and Learning team,” said Associate Director of Schools for Teaching and Learning Dr. Mary Decker, on whose team Robinson will work. “Moreover, her dedication to supporting educators in providing high-quality instruction for every student aligns closely with the FSSD’s vision of ‘Excellence in Teaching and Learning for All.’”

Robinson will take the position vacated by the upcoming retirement of Dr. Cindy Cook in June. Relocating to Franklin from Charlottesville, Virginia, Robinson is currently a learning technology integrator in Albemarle County Public Schools. In that role, she coaches teachers, students, and administrators on effective use of technology in the teaching and learning process. She also develops educational technology resources for students, staff, and families, and conducts professional development for educators. She spearheaded the deployment of a digital citizenship curriculum for schools, co-created a technology and digital citizenship guide for families, and set digital citizenship goals for the school district.

In addition to her role as a learning technology integrator, she also has experience as a middle school math teacher, school data analyst, and middle school gifted and talented program coordinator in Elmwood Park Public Schools, New Jersey.

Robinson earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary and Middle School Education and Communication from Rider University and a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership from Montclair State University.