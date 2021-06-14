FSSD Continues Free Meals for Children All Summer

Summer is an exciting time for children to enjoy time with friends and family, but for many children, summer can mean many hungry days. Just as learning does not end when school lets out, neither does a child’s need for good nutrition. For the 12th consecutive year, the Franklin Special School District is partnering with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to offer a Seamless Summer Food Service program (SSFS) to children. The SSFS helps to bridge the summer hunger gap by providing free breakfast and/or lunch to kids 18 and under at community sites during the months of June and July.

The 2021 Seamless Summer Food Service program kicked off Tuesday, June 1, and runs through Friday, July 23 (excluding the week of July 5 – 9). The program’s goal is to significantly reduce child hunger over the summer months so there are no forms to fill out or qualifications to meet.

The FSSD will host two distribution sites throughout the summer available to the community each Friday from 11:00-12:30. Each child will receive 7 breakfasts and 7 lunches:

Poplar Grove Elementary, 2959 Del Rio Pike

Liberty Elementary, 600 Liberty Pike

In addition, If families are unable to pick up at the drive-through sites, meals will be delivered to the following bus stops Mondays – Fridays:

Hickory Dr: 11:00

Park St: 11:00

Liberty Oaks: 11:05

Acton St: 11:10

Short Ct: 11:15

Ash Dr: 11:16

Carter St: 11:20

Chestnut Ln: 11:20

Johnson Cr: 11:25

Reddick St: 11:30

Franklin Estates: 11:40 (pool)

Cadet St: 11:40

Flintlock: 11:50

Robin Hill Rd: 12:00

Heritage Place: 12:00

Shawnee Dr: 12:05

Edgewood Blvd: 12:10

Franklin Estates 2: 12:15

Franklin Estates 3:12:20

Community partners and off-site serving locations include: FSSD Summer Morning and Afternoon Care (MAC) and WeeMAC, Franklin/Williamson County Boys & Girls Club, Franklin Housing Authority, The Williamson County Parks & Recreation at Academy Park, The PATH Project, Franklin Estates Mobile Home Park and Mid-Cumberland Head Start. Visitors to the FSSD’s Story Bus Plus program will also be offered a meal during its summer schedule.

Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. For questions or more information, please contact FSSD Child Nutrition Supervisor Robbin Cross at [email protected] or by phone at 615-794-6624.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.