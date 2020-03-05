As part of the FSSD preparedness plan and out of an abundance of caution, the Franklin Special School District will close all schools, district offices and MAC tomorrow, Friday, March 6, and Monday, March 9, to deep clean classrooms and all areas that students, faculty and staff work in and around. This includes the cancellation of all extracurricular activities for Friday, March 6 and Monday, March 9.

Williamson County Schools also announced closures.

“We believe that now is the best time to fully and completely clean our buildings and will put all of our resources to that effort. We believe that this can be completed in two days, but if more time is needed, we will certainly let you know as soon as possible. All FSSD employees, with the exception of the maintenance and facilities staff, will also remain at home on these days. We feel this measure will allow us an opportunity to reopen schools on Tuesday, March 10, with all cleaning precautions complete,” reads a statement from FSSD.

This information follows the news that the state has identified the first coronavirus patient in Williamson County.

FSSD reminds students, families, and employees that the best ways to prevent the spread of flu or other respiratory illnesses is by washing your hands, covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing, and remaining at home when ill until you are symptom-free and/or fever-free for a full 24 hours, without the use of fever-reducing medication.

The Tennessee Department of Health is providing information about COVID-19 on its website. Additional information about symptoms, prevention, treatment and testing is available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) website.