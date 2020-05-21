



Franklin Special School District Director of Schools Dr. David Snowden has announced that Summer Carlton will become the Supervisor of Federal Programs and Student Performance upon Dr. Kay Boan’s retirement this summer. Carlton comes to Franklin from Texas, where she most recently served as the Associate Director of Curriculum and Instruction in the Lindale Independent School District. She will begin her new role on June 1.

“We were impressed by her enthusiasm and passion for providing excellent support to the individual schools,” Snowden said of Carlton. “Serving in her current district role, she has the expertise of how best to serve the unique needs of those doing the work at all of our schools.”

In addition to her administrative experience in Texas, Carlton has also served as a dean of instruction, assistant principal, and a classroom teacher. Her proficiency in leadership and management of instructional programs, as well as on-going analyses to assure that programs are designed and implemented with adequate attention to scope and sequence, will ensure the FSSD continues to provide exceptional instructional programs to improve overall student performance. Also, her experience in analyzing the findings of state and local assessment data to develop strategic action plans for district and school improvement, alongside FSSD leadership and principals, will be an important aspect of her work in the district.

Carlton looks forward to her new role and is excited to get to know the FSSD community. “Moving to Tennessee from Texas, I began researching school districts and was very impressed with the reputation, high academic achievement, and close community of Franklin Special School District. She said. “The Federal Programs and Student Performance Supervisor position combines both my passion and experience in education. I am excited and humbled for the opportunity to become a part of the FSSD family. I look forward to working toward the district’s vision of ‘Excellence in Teaching and Learning for All’.”

Carlton holds a Master of Education in Educational Administration from Texas A & M University – Commerce, and a Bachelor of Environmental Design in Architectural Studies from Texas A & M University.



