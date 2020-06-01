Franklin Special School District Director of Schools Dr. David Snowden has made several changes in the district’s leadership team over the past week, including a new Supervisor of Curriculum and Professional Learning, a new Supervisor of Student Performance and Federal Programs, and a new Assistant Principal.
1Summer Carlton – Supervisor of Curriculum and Professional Learning
A newcomer to the district, Summer Carlton, was initially tapped to become Student Performance and Federal Programs Supervisor but has since been named the new Supervisor of Curriculum and Professional Learning. This position was vacated by Dr. Mary Decker, who was promoted to Associate Director of Schools for Teaching and Learning. Carlton comes to Franklin from Texas, where she most recently served as the Associate Director of Curriculum and Instruction in the Lindale Independent School District. “We were impressed by her enthusiasm and passion for providing excellent support to the individual schools,” Snowden said of Carlton. “The last three years of Mrs. Carlton’s leadership experience as Associate Director of Curriculum in a school district certainly correlates to her FSSD responsibilities as Curriculum and Professional Learning Supervisor. These recent experiences will offer the opportunity to provide timely support to teachers and leaders.”
Carlton holds a Master of Education in Educational Administration from Texas A & M University – Commerce, and a Bachelor of Environmental Design in Architectural Studies from Texas A & M University.
2Pax Wiemers – Supervisor of Federal Programs and Student Performance
Wiemers has been named FSSD Supervisor of Federal Programs and Student Performance this week. Formerly the Assistant Principal at Freedom Intermediate School for the past two years, Wiemers will replace Dr. Kay Boan in this position upon her retirement June 30. Snowden said the choice to add Wiemers to the district team was a logical extension of his abilities as a data-focused leader. “Pax is very detail-oriented and has a great understanding of all forms of data,” he said. “His direct work related to state testing at a school level will translate well to his responsibility of overseeing that process at the district level. Pax has significant organizational skills which will be important as he works collaboratively to develop the district improvement plan while also providing support related to school level improvement plans.”
Wiemers’ past experience includes 13 years as a classroom teacher in both Texas and Tennessee. As assistant principal, he worked collaboratively with the school leadership team to set the vision for the school and ensure that all daily operations support student learning. He was also the Building Testing Coordinator and handled all issues related to testing.
Wiemers holds an Education Specialist degree in Administration and Supervision from Middle Tennessee State University, a Master of Arts in Elementary Education from Tennessee State University, and a Bachelor of Science in Speech Pathology from TSU. He is currently working on a doctoral degree in Learning Organizations and Strategic Change from Lipscomb University.
3Aimee Butler, Ed.D. – Assistant Principal at Moore Elementary
As Janet Carroll transitioned from her position as Moore Elementary Assistant Principal to become that school’s principal this month, she was happy to add Dr. Aimee Butler to her team as Assistant Principal. Butler joins Moore Elementary from Metro Nashville Public Schools. Prior to her time in education, Butler had a previous career in accounting, where she spent four years as an auditor in various companies.
Carroll looks forward to working with Butler as they lead the pre-kindergarten through fourth-grade school. “I am thrilled to have Dr. Aimee Butler join our Moore Elementary family. Dr. Butler has over 12 years of teaching experience, teaching 1st, 2nd, and 4th grades in Metro Nashville Schools, where she has experience in leadership through her work on school and district committees.”
Carroll was especially impressed with Butler’s relational skills. “Aimee is highly motivated and possesses outstanding interpersonal and leadership skills. She is excited about the prospect of teaching and inspiring educators at Moore,” Carroll said. “She believes each child is a unique individual who needs a secure, caring, and stimulating atmosphere to grow and mature, and is passionate about positively impacting the students at Moore Elementary.”
Butler holds a Doctor of Education in Leadership and Professional Practice from Trevecca Nazarene, an Education Specialist degree in Accountability and Instructional Leadership from Trevecca, a Master of Arts in Teaching with a K-6 Certification from Belmont University and a Bachelor of Business Administration with an Emphasis in Accounting from Belmont University.