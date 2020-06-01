2 Pax Wiemers – Supervisor of Federal Programs and Student Performance

Wiemers has been named FSSD Supervisor of Federal Programs and Student Performance this week. Formerly the Assistant Principal at Freedom Intermediate School for the past two years, Wiemers will replace Dr. Kay Boan in this position upon her retirement June 30. Snowden said the choice to add Wiemers to the district team was a logical extension of his abilities as a data-focused leader. “Pax is very detail-oriented and has a great understanding of all forms of data,” he said. “His direct work related to state testing at a school level will translate well to his responsibility of overseeing that process at the district level. Pax has significant organizational skills which will be important as he works collaboratively to develop the district improvement plan while also providing support related to school level improvement plans.”

Wiemers’ past experience includes 13 years as a classroom teacher in both Texas and Tennessee. As assistant principal, he worked collaboratively with the school leadership team to set the vision for the school and ensure that all daily operations support student learning. He was also the Building Testing Coordinator and handled all issues related to testing.

Wiemers holds an Education Specialist degree in Administration and Supervision from Middle Tennessee State University, a Master of Arts in Elementary Education from Tennessee State University, and a Bachelor of Science in Speech Pathology from TSU. He is currently working on a doctoral degree in Learning Organizations and Strategic Change from Lipscomb University.