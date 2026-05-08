FSD Teacher Named CMA Foundation Music Teacher of Excellence

The CMA Foundation, a national music education nonprofit and the philanthropic arm of the Country Music Association, named Julia Culp, music teacher at Freedom Middle School in Franklin Special District, a 2026 Music Teacher of Excellence.

Entering its 10th year, Music Teachers of Excellence (MTOE) supports 30 music teachers nationwide with stipends for classroom materials, tailored professional development, and an awards ceremony in their honor at The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 7, 2026.

“The CMA Foundation recognizes the integral role music and music education have in a student’s life,” said Tiffany Kerns, Executive Director of the CMA Foundation. “Music teachers support young people in finding their passion, building key skills like perseverance and determination, and achieving more academically. This award is a recognition that a student’s teacher has the greatest in-school impact on student learning.”

Julia Culp is a passionate and dedicated music educator currently teaching Orchestra and Band at Freedom Middle School. She is committed to fostering a strong sense of community both within and outside the classroom by building meaningful relationships with students and their families.

As a fierce advocate for increasing access to instrumental music, Culp introduced beginning orchestra and band classes at FMS, providing students who were previously excluded due to academic or English learner status the opportunity to join an ensemble. Through community donations and administrative support, she has helped ensure that more than 80 percent of her students have access to school-owned instruments. During her time at Freedom Middle School, Culp has grown the orchestra program by 280 percent, increasing participation from 25 students to 95 students.

MTOE recipients receive $2,500 to invest in their music classroom to drive their program forward and an additional $2,500 as a personal stipend.

“Ms. Culp’s exceptional musicianship, visionary leadership, and deep commitment to building meaningful relationships with students make her incredibly deserving of this national recognition,” said Dr. Charles Farmer, principal of Freedom Middle School. “Julia recruits students of all musical ability levels and creates meaningful opportunities for them to grow. We are proud to celebrate this honor with her!”

A two-time graduate of Vanderbilt University, Culp holds a Master of Education in Secondary Education and Teaching (Music Education) and a bachelor’s degree in Integrated Studies/Teacher Education/Instrumental (Oboe), with a minor in Cognitive Studies. Outside the classroom, she teaches and choreographs with Pacific Crest (DCI), Q2 (WGI), and both Ravenwood High School’s Indoor Percussion Program and Marching Band.

The MTOE program is in its 10th year, has honored more than 200 public school teachers nationwide, and has provided more than $1.4 million directly to public schools since 2016.

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This year’s recipients hail from 12 states and work as band directors, orchestra directors, choir directors, and lead drumming ensembles. In addition to being classroom teachers, department leads, and curriculum leads, recipients have founded and led drumlines, symphonies, mentoring programs, and local festivals for young people in their communities.