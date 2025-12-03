FSD’s Decker Named Finalist for National Women in School Leadership Award

Franklin Special District (FSD) proudly announces that Dr. Mary Decker, associate director of schools for teaching and learning, has been selected as a national finalist for the 2026 Women in School Leadership Awards presented by AASA, The School Superintendents Association, in partnership with Horace Mann Educators Corporation. Dr. Decker is one of only two finalists nationwide in the Central Office/Principal category.

Now in her sixth year as FSD’s associate director of schools, Dr. Decker is widely recognized for her instructional leadership, collaborative spirit, and dedication to building systems that elevate teaching and learning. In her first year in the role, she was named District Supervisor of the Year and advanced to the state-level competition. Prior to her current position, she served for six years as FSD’s Curriculum and Professional Learning Supervisor.

Before joining FSD, Dr. Decker spent her early career in the Sacramento, California region, serving as both a vice principal and principal. She previously taught elementary students in multiple grade levels across California, New Mexico, and Oklahoma—experiences that continue to shape her commitment to improving outcomes for all learners.

Dr. Decker’s work has garnered national attention, resulting in multiple co-presentations at major education conferences alongside district colleagues. In her role, Dr. Decker has presented on data practices to improve student outcomes at the 2024 Learning Forward Annual Conference in Denver and highlighted FSD’s innovative districtwide therapy dog program at the 2025 AASA National Conference on Education in New Orleans. She also shared FSD’s high-leverage district data practices with school board leaders from across the country at the 2025 Consortium of State School Boards (COSSBA) National Conference in Atlanta. Looking ahead, Dr. Decker is slated to present on maximizing Tier I instruction at the 2025 Learning Forward Annual Conference in Boston and will showcase FSD’s Introduction to Aerospace initiative in “Taking Flight in the FSD” at the 2026 AASA National Conference on Education in Nashville.

“Dr. Decker’s selection as a national finalist is a well-earned acknowledgment of the clarity and consistency she brings to her work,” said FSD Director of Schools Dr. David Snowden. “She has a remarkable ability to strengthen instructional practices while keeping teachers and students at the center of every decision. Our district thrives as a result of her leadership, and we are excited to see her contributions recognized at the national level.”

“These accomplished leaders have demonstrated a deep commitment to student success, staff development, and innovation in education. We are thrilled to honor their achievements and showcase their outstanding contributions to K–12 public education,” added David R. Schuler, Executive Director of AASA.

Finalists for the Women in School Leadership Awards are evaluated on their success in meeting the learning needs of students, their communication and leadership skills, their commitment to professional growth, and their engagement within their communities.

The Women in School Leadership Award recipients will be announced at the 2026 AASA National Conference on Education, taking place from February 12 to 14 in Nashville, Tennessee.

