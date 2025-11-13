Frutta Bowls Brings The Global Dubai Chocolate Craze To Its Menu

Frutta Bowls , known for its specialty acai bowls and smoothies made with better-for-you ingredients, is joining one of this year’s hottest global food trends with the launch of its new Dubai chocolate menu items available for a limited time.

The world has been buzzing about Dubai chocolate, a sweet sensation celebrated for its rich cacao flavor, luxurious textures, and Middle Eastern-inspired ingredients like pistachio cream and crispy kataifi. Now, Frutta Bowls is offering fans a way to enjoy the trend in a healthier, better-for-you way made with premium, wholesome ingredients.

Dubai Chocolate Menu Highlights:

Dubai Chocolate Bowl – A cacao sorbet layered with signature granola, fresh banana and strawberries, and topped with cacao nibs, pistachio cream, and kataifi

Dubai Chocolate Smoothie – A rich smoothie blended with oat milk, banana, cacao sorbet, cacao nibs, pistachio cream, and kataifi

Dubai Chocolate Mocha – A bold, cold brew coffee blended with sweet cream, cacao nibs, pistachio cream, Nutella, and topped with kataifi

Dubai Chocolate Protein Bites – Protein bites made with signature granola, peanut butter, honey, chocolate whey protein, cacao nibs, pistachio cream, and kataifi

This new lineup combines the allure of one of the year’s most viral dessert trends with Frutta Bowls’ signature approach to clean indulgence, creating the perfect treat for chocolate lovers who want both flavor and balance.

The new Dubai chocolate menu items are available for dine-in, pick-up, and delivery for a limited time. To find a location or order online, go to FruttaBowls.com .

Spring Hill Location Info

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email