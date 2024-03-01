Frutta Bowls and Saladworks Sets Open Date for Spring Hill Location

Saladworks, a fast-casual entree salad franchise, and Frutta Bowls, a restaurant concept structured around specialty Açai bowls, will debut a new co-branded restaurant location in Spring Hill, opening on Friday, March 8th. The new restaurant, located at 5201 Port Royal Road, focuses on salad and Açai bowl customization through its array of over 60 fresh, flavorful, and healthy ingredients – allowing guests to create a meal as original as they are. In addition to a wide array of chef-created signature recipes, Saladworks and Frutta Bowls offer create-your-own options, including salads, wraps, soups, bowls, smoothies, toasts, protein bites and more.

Maryanne and Paul Goldsmith, a dynamic husband-and-wife team, are the proud owners and operators of the newly launched co-branded restaurant. With a strong commitment to community involvement, the Goldsmiths have diverse backgrounds enriching their latest venture. Paul established a fundraising company in 2017 focused on supporting non-profit organizations, and Maryanne has been passionately teaching music for over two decades. Already well-established in the community through their local gym, Burn Boot Camp, the Goldsmiths now look to expand their positive impact by introducing a health-focused dining option to the area.

“Our vision for this restaurant goes beyond just serving high-quality and healthy food. It’s about creating a place where people can come together, share experiences, and feel a sense of community,” shared Paul. This restaurant is an extension of that belief, providing a gathering place centered around the joys of healthy eating. Each meal here is a celebration of community and wholesome food.”

Saladworks has spent years creating a menu that caters to everyone’s nutritional needs (vegetarian, vegan, flexitarian) and diets (Keto, Paleo, Whole 30, etc.). While the menu includes 12 chef-created Signatures, the Saladworks experience allows guests to express their creativity and make salads that are as original as they are, utilizing a wide range of fresh ingredients including a base of greens, grains or a combination of both. For an additional level of customization, guests can order any of these flavors as a Salad, a Warm Grain Bowl or a Wrap.

Frutta Bowls represents more than just a meal or snack to sate an appetite for the moment – it serves as “fuel” that stimulates your mind, energizes your body, lifts your spirit and feeds your soul. The menu features customizable Bowls, Smoothies, Toasts, and Protein Bites that are packed with vitamin-rich superfoods such as Acai, Pitaya, and Kale, which are high in antioxidants, along with Almonds, Blueberries, Oatmeal, and Dark Chocolate to help boost immunity levels.

Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the new local restaurant offers online ordering and delivery through third-party delivery services such as Uber Eats, GrubHub, and DoorDash. Guests can join the Saladworks Rewards program and download the app for exclusive, members-only rewards, special offers, and guest perks. In addition, a full array of Catering options are available to feed any size group with fresh, flavorful and nutritious menu items – from in-home gatherings to office parties or special events – including food-safe, individual packaged meals.

The Spring Hill restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more information, please visit www.saladworks.com, www.fruttabowls.com, or call (615) 524-2096.