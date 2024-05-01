Frothy Monkey to Offer a New Date Night Experience

All day cafe Frothy Monkey, announces its new Date Night dinner series, featuring three-course dinners for two for only $70. The first event in the series is Thursday, May 16th, and Friday, May 17th, from 5 pm to 9 pm. Guests will have the option to add a bottle of wine for an additional $30.

Each event will feature various regular menu items and exclusive dinner entree options. Reservations are encouraged. These chef-curated dinners will be available at all nine Frothy Monkey locations in Tennessee and Alabama. The second and third dinners for 2024 will be held Thursday, July 18th – Friday, July 19th, and Thursday, November 14th – Friday, November 15th.

Date Night at Frothy Monkey May 16th – 17th – Menu

Course 1

Two small Kale Caesar Salads OR Artisan Charcuterie Board to share

Course 2

Pan-seared salmon* over chilled Mediterranean quinoa, red onions, and sun-dried tomato pesto

Red Wine Braised Beef Short Ribs over herbed mashed potatoes, buttered broccolini and pan jus

Local fusilli pasta with tomatoes, red onions, kale, and a basil pesto cream with parmesan

Course 3:

Chai Cream Custard on graham cracker cookie and house-made caramel sauce

Participating cafes include 12South, East Nashville, The Nations, Downtown Nashville, Downtown Franklin, Southside Chattanooga, Downtown Knoxville, TN and Downtown Birmingham, and Homewood, AL.

Frothy’s regular dinner menu and kids menu will be available during this service.

Reservations are open. Visit https://www.frothymonkey.com/date-night/ for event links and details.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email