Frothy Monkey Offers Three Course Meal for Valentine’s Day

Frothy Monkey is bringing back its popular 3-Course Frothy love dinners this year to its Nashville, Franklin, and Chattanooga locations.
You can celebrate a socially distanced Valentine’s Day at Frothy locations in Franklin, 12South, East Nashville, Nations, and Chattanooga. To-Go Experience packages are available as well for those who prefer to celebrate at home.
The 3-course experience will be available after 5 pm on Friday, February 12th through Sunday, February 14th! Whether it’s date night, Galentine’s with the girls, or a family-friendly Valentine’s Day dinner, this is the perfect way to celebrate.
Dinner for 2 / Dine-in or To-Go / $50.
Enjoy an appetizer, 2 entrees, and a shared dessert for $50, with the option to add a bottle of wine for only $25. Frothy Monkey’s regular dinner menu will also be available.
Dine-In Menu
{course one} -Cheese plate to share or Small salad* x2
{course two} pick 2
- Braised Beef Short Rib over mashed potatoes with buttered greens beans and red wine pan gravy
- Herb Crusted Mahi over feta grits, grilled asparagus, and basil pesto
- Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Pasta Nicoletto’s (Nashville, TN) fusilli pasta with tomatoes, red onions, spinach, and a sun-dried tomato pesto cream with parmesan-add chicken for 4 dollars-
{course three} shared
- Dark Chocolate Caramel Mousse Bombe
- Chocolate mousse caramel brûlée with a dark chocolate glaze
To-Go Experience Packages For Two include Cheese plate to share, 2 entrees, and a shared dessert.
Space and packages are limited! Visit frothymonkey.com/