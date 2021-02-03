Frothy Monkey Offers Three Course Meal for Valentine’s Day

By
Donna Vissman
-
Frothy Monkey
photo from Frothy Monkey

Frothy Monkey is bringing back its popular 3-Course Frothy love dinners this year to its Nashville, Franklin, and Chattanooga locations.

You can celebrate a socially distanced Valentine’s Day at Frothy locations in Franklin, 12South, East Nashville, Nations, and Chattanooga. To-Go Experience packages are available as well for those who prefer to celebrate at home.

The 3-course experience will be available after 5 pm on Friday, February 12th through Sunday, February 14th! Whether it’s date night, Galentine’s with the girls, or a family-friendly Valentine’s Day dinner, this is the perfect way to celebrate.

Dinner for 2 / Dine-in or To-Go / $50.
Enjoy an appetizer, 2 entrees, and a shared dessert for $50, with the option to add a bottle of wine for only $25. Frothy Monkey’s regular dinner menu will also be available.

Dine-In Menu

{course one} -Cheese plate to share or Small salad* x2

{course two}  pick 2

  • Braised Beef Short Rib over mashed potatoes with buttered greens beans and red wine pan gravy
  • Herb Crusted Mahi over feta grits, grilled asparagus, and basil pesto
  • Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Pasta Nicoletto’s (Nashville, TN) fusilli pasta with tomatoes, red onions, spinach, and a sun-dried tomato pesto cream with parmesan-add chicken for 4 dollars-

{course three}  shared

  • Dark Chocolate Caramel Mousse Bombe
  • Chocolate mousse caramel brûlée with a dark chocolate glaze

To-Go Experience Packages For Two include Cheese plate to share, 2 entrees, and a shared dessert.

Space and packages are limited! Visit frothymonkey.com/valentinesday2021 to see the menu, make a reservation, or order a to-go experience.

Previous article5 Dip Recipes for Your Super Bowl Party
Avatar
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day make it two. Contact me at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here