Frothy Monkey Offers Three Course Meal for Valentine’s Day

Frothy Monkey is bringing back its popular 3-Course Frothy love dinners this year to its Nashville, Franklin, and Chattanooga locations.

You can celebrate a socially distanced Valentine’s Day at Frothy locations in Franklin, 12South, East Nashville, Nations, and Chattanooga. To-Go Experience packages are available as well for those who prefer to celebrate at home.

The 3-course experience will be available after 5 pm on Friday, February 12th through Sunday, February 14th! Whether it’s date night, Galentine’s with the girls, or a family-friendly Valentine’s Day dinner, this is the perfect way to celebrate.

Dinner for 2 / Dine-in or To-Go / $50.

Enjoy an appetizer, 2 entrees, and a shared dessert for $50, with the option to add a bottle of wine for only $25. Frothy Monkey’s regular dinner menu will also be available.

Dine-In Menu



{course one} -Cheese plate to share or Small salad* x2

{course two} pick 2

Braised Beef Short Rib over mashed potatoes with buttered greens beans and red wine pan gravy

Herb Crusted Mahi over feta grits, grilled asparagus, and basil pesto

Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Pasta Nicoletto’s (Nashville, TN) fusilli pasta with tomatoes, red onions, spinach, and a sun-dried tomato pesto cream with parmesan-add chicken for 4 dollars-

{course three} shared

Dark Chocolate Caramel Mousse Bombe

Chocolate mousse caramel brûlée with a dark chocolate glaze

To-Go Experience Packages For Two include Cheese plate to share, 2 entrees, and a shared dessert.

Space and packages are limited! Visit frothymonkey.com/ valentinesday2021 to see the menu, make a reservation, or order a to-go experience.