Frost Advisory 4-22-2024

Frost Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 1017 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2024 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-221300- /O.NEW.KOHX.FR.Y.0003.240422T0600Z-240422T1300Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Ashland City, Lebanon, Hohenwald, Columbia, Sparta, Byrdstown, McEwen, Coalmont, Waverly, New Johnsonville, Hartsville, Manchester, La Vergne, Gallatin, Shelbyville, Tennessee Ridge, Hendersonville, Dickson, Lawrenceburg, Smyrna, Waynesboro, Gordonsville, Brentwood, Jamestown, Tullahoma, Gainesboro, Lewisburg, Nashville, Pulaski, Dover, South Carthage, Altamont, Smithville, Mount Juliet, Carthage, Centerville, Lafayette, Linden, Cookeville, Lobelville, Murfreesboro, Erin, Celina, Franklin, Woodbury, Livingston, Allardt, Springfield, Kingston Springs, Clarksville, McMinnville, Spencer, Clifton, Crossville, and Goodlettsville 1017 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2024 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.