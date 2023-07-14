Frontier Airlines Launches Sweepstakes to Win Taylor Swift Tickets

Frontier Airlines launched a sweepstakes to give away tickets to Taylor Swift’s August 7 The Eras Tour show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The lucky winner will be provided two concert tickets, two roundtrip flights, two nights of lodging and a stipend to cover transportation to and from the concert.

To coincide with the sweepstakes, and in a nod to the year T-Swift was born, America’s Greenest Airline is also discounting fares by 89 percent off base fares through July 14, 2023, on select flights valid through November 15, 2023. Use promo code SAVE89 at checkout. Terms and conditions apply. The discount promotion is not tied to sweepstakes eligibility.

“For Swifties who don’t have tickets to enjoy The Eras Tour- now is the time to shake it off and enter for your chance to win,” said Tyri Squyres, vice president of marketing, Frontier Airlines. “We’re thrilled to make dreams come true for some lucky T-Swift fans out there by not only offering up free concert tickets but also roundtrip flights and a hotel stay. Plus, everyone wins with our limited-time SAVE89 promotion.”

Visit the sweepstakes landing page to enter for a chance to win and to review terms and conditions. A free FRONTIER Miles account number is required for entry. No purchase is necessary. Participation is open to residents of the United States except residents of New York state, Florida and the District of Columbia. Participants must be 18 years of age or older to enter. The sweepstakes is not endorsed by or affiliated with Taylor Swift and consumers may enter through July 20, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

*About the Promotional Fare Offer:

Tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on July 14, 2023. Discount applies to nonstop and connect, domestic and international travel. An 89% discount applies to travel on Tuesday and Wednesday, through Nov. 15, 2023. The following blackout dates apply: Sept. 5, 2023, and Oct. 10, 2023. Discount does not apply to Y, B, and H class fares, which are our highest fares and may be the only fares available on certain dates or flights. Seven-day advance purchase is required. Roundtrip purchase is required.

The discount applies to BASE FARE ONLY, not to government taxes and fees or carrier-imposed fees, and requires purchase at FlyFrontier.com using promo code SAVE89. Promo code must be applied directly by customer on FlyFrontier.com. Use of promo codes by third parties is expressly prohibited. All fare rules will apply. Certain flights and/or days of travel may be unavailable.

Discount Den™ fares are only available at FlyFrontier.com to Discount Den™ members. Join Discount Den here! Fare(s) shown include all transportation fees, surcharges, and taxes, and are subject to change without notice until purchased. Seats are limited at these fares and certain flights and/or days of travel may be unavailable.

All reservations are non-refundable, except that refunds are allowed for reservations made seven days (168 hours) or more prior to departure and provided that a refund request is made within 24 hours of initial reservation.

Changes or cancellations made to itineraries after the 24 hours will be subject to change fees, and any fare differential. Learn more about our change policy. Previously purchased tickets may not be exchanged for special fare tickets. Flight segments must be cancelled prior to scheduled departure time or the tickets and all amounts paid will be forfeited.

Additional travel services, such as baggage and advance seat assignments are available for purchase separately at an additional charge. For a complete list of rules and regulations please refer to Frontier Airlines’ Contract of Carriage and Terms and Conditions.