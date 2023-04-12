Frontier Airlines Launches GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass Bookings and Early Access Promotion

DENVER – April 11, 2023 – Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines today announced two surprises for holders of its GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass™ – an early start to pass bookings and travel, effective immediately, and a special promotion to book flights for travel now through May 24. The GoWild! 2023 Summer Pass remains available for purchase at FlyFrontier.com for a special limited-time price of only $699 and includes access to more than 75 U.S. destinations and international destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America.

Originally planned to launch May 2, the early launch of this GoWild! promotion invites pass holders to use their pass between now and April 19 to book flights for travel through May 24. As a special thank you to pass holders, the normal GoWild! Pass reservations window that requires travel to be booked and confirmed the day prior to flight departure for domestic travel and 10 days prior to departure for international travel is being waived during the early access promotion. Pass holders may view availability and purchase tickets by logging in to their account at FlyFrontier.com. Early access seats available to pass holders are capacity controlled, limited in quantity and are being offered on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. For bookings made April 20 onward, pass holders may continue to make reservations using their GoWild! Pass under the standard booking window and program terms that were originally set to begin on May 2.

For those who have not yet purchased the GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass, it’s not too late! The GoWild! 2023 Summer Pass, valid for travel through September 30, 2023, is on sale at a special discounted rate of $699 for a limited time. The GoWild! Annual Pass, valid for travel through May 2, 2024, is available for $1,999. Holders of either pass enjoy immediate access to the special early access promo currently underway.

“We are thrilled to launch travel using the GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass early and offer this special early access promotion to our valued pass holders,” said Tyri Squyres, vice president of marketing, Frontier Airlines. “This is an exciting opportunity to begin using your pass benefits now and start making plans to visit a wide variety of U.S. and international destinations served by Frontier.”

Here’s how the GoWild! Pass works:

1. Buy the GoWild! Pass

2. Login to your FRONTIER Miles account

3. Search & Book on flyfrontier.com. For each flight, you’ll pay $0.01 in airfare plus applicable taxes, fees, and charges at the time of booking. When you book, you can also purchase options like bags, seats, and other ancillary products, for each flight to customize your travel.

4. Fly!

5. Repeat and book an unlimited number of flights for as long as your pass is valid

