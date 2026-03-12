From Hank Williams to Garth Brooks: New Nashville Residency Traces the Roots of Country Music

Opening Thursday, March 19, and running indefinitely weekly Thursday through Saturday, Country Roads USA begins its live theatrical residency at the legendary CabaRay Showroom (5724 River Rd, Nashville), home of Ray Stevens, in Nashville, Tennessee. Written and directed by Dean Sams of Lonestar, the multi-platinum country band behind hits like “Amazed,” “I’m Already There” and “My Front Porch Looking In,” the 11-person production delivers an immersive, chronological journey through the legendary artists who laid the foundation of country music from 1928 to 2000.

Country Roads USA traces the musical highways that converged in Nashville to shape one of America’s most enduring genres. Along the way, audiences experience the music of icons, including Hank Williams Sr., Patsy Cline, Merle Haggard, George Jones, Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, Alan Jackson, and George Strait: artists whose voices defined generations.

“This is a chronological tale of country music, with some of the biggest names this genre has ever known coming to life before your very eyes and ears,” Sams explains. “It’s a high-energy musical and visual experience that takes the audience back in time. There is nothing about this show that my hands, ears, eyes, and heart haven’t been a part of.”

Country Roads USA stands out in a city saturated with live music for both scale and substance. Every musical arrangement was crafted with authenticity in mind. Sams worked with musicians who played on many of the original late ‘80s and ‘90s recordings, ensuring every instrumental tone and nuance reflects the era it comes from.

That attention to detail extends to the visual storytelling. Costume designer Renee Layher meticulously studied each artist and time period, creating wardrobe pieces that capture not just the look, but the spirit of each moment. From silhouette to fabric to stage styling, the costumes evolve with each decade. Complementing this, choreographer Laurin Floyd Turner brings dynamic movement and stagecraft that elevate every scene, adding energy, precision, and a fully immersive theatrical experience.

The 11-member cast (6 male, 5 female) was assembled not only for vocal strength but for reverence. “They had to show a love for the history of country music, the talent to deliver, and the willingness to go all in,” Sams explains. From vocal phrasing to stage presence, each performer embodies the spirit of the artists portrayed, creating a sweeping experience that transports audiences across decades.

For Sams, debuting at the CabaRay Showroom felt like destiny. “The first time I walked into the CabaRay Showroom, I got an overwhelming feeling that I had just witnessed a God wink,” he recalls. The theater’s walls are lined with timeless images of country legends — many of the same artists who will be brought to life in Country Roads USA. The building tells a story before the show begins, giving audiences a sense of the journey ahead.

When audiences leave, the goal is simple and lasting. Sams says, “I hope people walk away feeling connected to traditional country music again, feel entertained, and feel more educated about the legends that made this genre popular.” Rooted in preservation and rediscovery, the residency aims to honor country music’s golden era. He adds, “Success isn’t just longevity — it’s when audiences walk away having discovered an artist they can’t stop listening to, gained a deeper understanding of country music’s roots, or come to associate Nashville with something more enduring than the neon glow of Broadway.”

Tickets: Available now at https://www. countryroadsnashville.com/

Click for More Events

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email