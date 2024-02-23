Frist Art Museum Displays WCS Student Work

February 21, 2024 – The Frist Art Museum is now home to hundreds of art pieces created by Williamson County Schools students.

WCS art teachers at each elementary and middle school selected two pieces of student art per grade level, and high school art teachers chose two pieces per high school art course to display.

“The Frist Art Show is a great opportunity to help highlight the critical thinking, creative problem-solving and craftsmanship skills our young artists are developing,” said Lipscomb Elementary art teacher Marissa Walter. “In a world where art continues to come to the forefront of entertainment, careers and mental health, art is of ever-growing importance for our students to study in school. This is a great opportunity to see student art shine in an authentic art environment.”

The artwork will be on display through March 3. The Frist is located at 919 Broadway in Nashville.

Source: WCS InFocus

