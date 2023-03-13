Friends of Williamson County Animal Center to Host Annual Fundraiser

Friends of Williamson County Animal Center (FOWCAC) will host its fifth annual “An Evening with Friends” fundraiser on Thursday, June 22 at The Factory at Franklin, starting at 6:00 p.m. in Liberty Hall.

Proceeds from the event directly benefit programs and services at Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) and community pets in Williamson County.

“The amazing response to this event each year ensures that we continue to provide the services our community needs,” said Edie Lynn Hoback, FOWCAC President, “We are so grateful for the support of Mars Petcare, our presenting sponsor, all of the other sponsors, volunteers, patrons and everyone who has made celebrating the fifth anniversary of An Evening with Friends possible.”

FOWCAC is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to improving the lives of all animals in Williamson County. Funds raised from previous events have been used for critical medical procedures for animals in WCAC’s care, programs that provide free spay or neuter services to Williamson County residents, dog training classes for adopters, and youth educational programs.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available, but going fast. Anyone interested should call (615) 790-5590 and ask to speak with WCAC Director, Ondrea Johnson.

Visit the FOWCAC website on May 1 to purchase tickets; call (615) 516-7083 or email edie@friendsofwcac.org for more information about the event.