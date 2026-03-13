Friends of WCAC Hosts “Understanding Your Cat’s Behavior”

If your cat could talk… would you actually understand what they’re saying?

On March 21st, Friends of Williamson County Animal Center will host “Understanding Your Cat’s Behavior: Your Path to a Good Relationship” with world-renowned feline behavior expert Pam Johnson-Bennett. The event takes place in the Education room from 11 am until 12:30 pm. The Williamson County Animal Center is located at 1006 Grigsby Hayes Court, Franklin.

Pam is the author of multiple best-selling cat behavior books, has been featured on Animal Planet, and is one of the most respected voices in feline behavior and training. For decades, she has helped thousands of cat guardians solve behavior challenges with compassion, science, and real-world practicality. Simply put — she’s the gold standard when it comes to understanding cats.

Whether you’re navigating litter box issues, scratching, inter-cat tension, or just want a deeper bond with your cat, you’ll leave with tools you can put into practice right away.

Spots are limited — and once they’re gone, they’re gone. Reserve yours today by visiting the website here.

Pictured is Zin, a nine-year-old tabby, who enjoys indoor living. The outdoors holds zero appeal for her, and she’d much rather perfect the art of napping. She would thrive in a peaceful home as the only pet, ideally with adults or older teenagers who understand that gentle voices and calm movements are her love language. Zin and all of the adoptable pets at WCAC are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date with vaccinations.

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