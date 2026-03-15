Friends of Franklin Parks to Host Second Annual Dinner in the Barn at Harlinsdale Farm This April

On Tuesday, April 21, 2026, Friends of Franklin Parks will host the 2nd annual Dinner in the Barn, an intimate evening celebrating leadership, legacy, and community at the Main Barn at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm (239 Franklin Road, Franklin).

Set in one of Franklin’s most beloved historic settings, guests will enjoy an unforgettable evening of fellowship featuring live music, cocktails, and a seated dinner inside the beautifully restored Main Barn. The event will bring together local friends, businesses, and community leaders who share a passion for preserving and enhancing Franklin’s treasured park spaces.

The evening is hosted by Mr. Jamey Parker, Friends of Franklin Parks Advisory Board Chair, and Dr. Monty McInturff, Friends of Franklin Parks Advisory Board Liaison. Together, they invite the community to gather for a meaningful night focused on the future of the organization and the lasting legacy it continues to build for generations to come.

This investment will help ensure the continued impact of Friends of Franklin Parks and support its mission to protect, preserve, and enhance the parks and green spaces that make Franklin such a special place to live.

Founded in 2011, Friends of Franklin Parks is a Tennessee 501c3 nonprofit-organization that exists to cultivate stewardship within our community to preserve our cultural and natural resources, conserve public open spaces, enhance the park and trail experience, and expand its legacy for future generations.

For more information about tickets and sponsorship opportunities, please visit: https://www.friendsoffranklinparks.org/dinnerinthebarn.

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