Friends of Franklin Parks Announces New Members

Friends of Franklin Parks (FOFP), the not-for-profit organization supporting the city’s public park & trail system with private community resources, announces the appointment of its new board president, Bob Ravener, and two new board members, Emily Bowman and Eric Jackson.

Ravener steps into the role of President after serving on the FOFP Board of Directors since 2019. He is a distinguished veteran and retired executive of several top Fortune 200 corporations including PepsiCo, Home Depot, Starbucks, and most recently Dollar General. Ravener has served on boards and commissions at the national, state, and local level. Ravener graduated from the United States Naval Academy and earned his MBA at NYU. Today, Ravener is an author, consultant, and active member in his community, serving on several non-profit boards, while also being a member of the American Legion and VFW. He lives in Franklin with Lisa, his wife of more than 40 years, and has three grown children and four grandchildren. Ravener joined the board because he is a trails enthusiast and an advocate for the preservation of open spaces.

Bowman is a partner with Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP. She is primarily involved in real estate financing and acquisition and sale transactions. She represents institutional lenders and real estate investors. Bowman was recognized as the 2023 “Lawyer of the Year” in the area of Banking and Finance Law by Best Lawyers. She is a graduate of Harpeth Hall School, a summa cum laude graduate of The University of Tennessee – Knoxville, and a graduate of Vanderbilt University Law School. Bowman is a Fellow in the American College of Mortgage Attorneys, the premier organization for real estate mortgage attorneys in the U.S. and serves as the Tennessee State Chair for the ACMA. Bowman is on the Board of Nashville Public Television and is a member of First Presbyterian Church.

Jackson serves as the Vice President of Creative for Tractor Supply Co. & Petsense, a role he has held since 2020. He has held several creative roles during his 28 years with the company. Jackson serves on boards for the TSC Foundation and Political Action Committee. He began his career with TSC in the local Franklin, Tennessee, Tractor Supply store at age 16 while attending Battle Ground Academy. Jackson has volunteered with many organizations in Middle Tennessee such as Make-A-Wish, Cul2vate, Independence High School, and Living Lands. Jackson joins the board as a native of Franklin with a passion to see it preserved as the unique small town it is, filled with history.

Friends of Franklin Parks’ Executive Director, Torrey Barnhill, emphasized how excited the organization is to add the talented and dedicated community leaders to the Board of Directors. “We feel so thankful to welcome Bob as president and passionate board members to our organization as we strive to carry out the mission of Friends of Franklin Parks,” Barnhill said. “Although they are stepping into new roles, each of these individuals has been heavily involved for some time. They bring unique insight and wisdom that will lead us into our next chapter.”

In addition to Ravener, the 2024 Friends of Franklin Parks’ executive officers are Gary Vogrin as Vice-President, Katie Spence as Treasurer, and Ashley Roberts as Secretary.

Founded in 2011, Friends of Franklin Parks, Inc. exists to cultivate stewardship within our community to preserve our cultural and natural resources, enhance the park and trail experience, and expand its legacy for future generations. For more information, visit www.friendsoffranklinparks.org.