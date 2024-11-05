Friends of Brentwood Library Hosting Quarterly Book Sale

The Friends of the Brentwood Library (FOBL) is excited to announce that its quarterly

book sale will be held this week, November 8-10 at the John P. Holt Library in

Brentwood.

A wide selection of all book genres and media will be available to the public, including hundreds of popular best-sellers, literary classics, and aisles of children’s and young-

adult fiction and nonfiction. Nearly all areas of interest are represented: history, science, religion, gardening, sports, biography, and much more. Hardback books are only $3

while paperbacks are just $2 apiece.

FOBL sale organizers say this quarter, there is a larger-than-usual inventory of sought-

after best-sellers by David Baldacci, Lee Childs, James Patterson, and John Grisham.

In addition to books, the FOBL sale features a wide array of high-quality games,

puzzles, and music, as well as framed art and popular movies for all ages.

Public sale hours are Friday, November 8 from 9 am to 5:30 pm; Saturday, November 9

from 10 am to 5:30 pm and Sunday, November 10 from 1 pm to 5:30 pm, when

everything will be half price. FOBL members can attend the early-bird sale on

Thursday, November 7 from 2:00-5:30, with new memberships available at the door.

Proceeds from the donation-based sale provide ongoing support for library services

and community programs that are at the heart of FOBL’s mission. The Friends of the

Brentwood Library, a non-profit, 501(c)3 service-oriented group with over 500 members

dedicated to the advancement of the local community through its library. Programs

directly supported by the FOBL book sale have included children’s book giveaways,

funding for technology and equipment for library patrons, and professional

development opportunities for staff.

The FOBL also maintains an Amazon site at www.amazon.com/shops/friendsbooksters

and a book sale shop on EBay at www.ebay.com/str/friendsofbrentwoodlibrary, both of

which offer sales throughout the year.

For further information on the sale, donation process or becoming an FOBL member,

please contact the FOBL via its website at www.fobltn.org or on Facebook/Instagram

@friendsofthebrentwoodlibrary.

