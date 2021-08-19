The Friends of the Fairview Public Library Big Book Sale is Back On

Calling all book lovers – the big book sale is back on! The Friends of the Fairview Public Library is hosting a book sale the last weekend of August. Following an unavoidable 18 month hiatus and bolstered by a recent jump in membership, the Friends are certain this will be one of our biggest and best sales yet.

“We’ve heard from so many people asking when the book sale will return and we’re happy to report the planning is underway,” said Book Sale Chair Gerald Suchomski. “The sale will be on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, August 26th, 27th and 28th.”

While most in-person activities were suspended, the Friends did host two donation days to give patrons a chance to rehome books that they’d collected during the stay-at-home orders. So the inventory is strong and the storage shed is full of books.

“We probably have more than 7,000 books on hand, a lot of recent releases and popular authors,” added Suchomski.

The variety of available books is undeniable, whatever your interest from bestsellers to classics. Whether you want romance or mystery, religion or history, children’s books or DVDs, or just a good beach read, you’ll find it at the book sale and you’ll get a great deal. Most books are priced under $3 and there is always a sale table. Reading got many through the long days of the past year and a half. This is a good opportunity to restock your home library.

The Friends of the Fairview Library are also excited to welcome new friends who joined during a membership drive in May. The group is all-volunteer and members believe our local library plays a vital role in the health of our community. The FOFL is committed to supporting the Fairview Public Library in any way we can.

The book sale is by far the organizations most popular fundraiser. The sales had been held twice a year since 2008 with the only interruption being the recent pandemic. We have many regular customers and always try to get the word out to anyone new to the area. The money raised is used to fund programs at the library and assist with other needs to enhance the library experience for all patrons.

If you are interested in assisting with set up or if you’d like more information, you can email us at [email protected] or find us on Facebook.

The book sale will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, August 26 and 27, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 28 at the Fairview Public Library, 2240 Fairview Boulevard.