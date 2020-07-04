



The Friends of the Brentwood Library book sale is back with even more great books and amazing deals than usual! The FOBL will host a special summer book sale at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library from Wednesday, July 8 to Sunday, July 12. The hours are as follows:

Wednesday, July 8 – 1-5:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 9 – 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Friday, July 10 – 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 11 – 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 12 – 1-5:30 p.m.

FOBL members will have the opportunity to come and shop early one hour before opening each day of the sale except Sunday. That means members can start shopping at noon on Wednesday and at 9 a.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

In addition, a special box sale will be held on Monday, July 13 from 9 to 11 a.m. The FOBL has accumulated such a large store of donations, that extra boxes were purchased to hold books. Sale shoppers will have the opportunity to reserve one of these boxes for $15 during from Wednesday through Sunday on a first come, first serve basis. On Monday, they can come pick up the boxes and fill them with leftover books and other sale items. Boxes are strictly limited.

A Huge Selection

As regular book sale-goers will know, the FOBL had to cancel its regularly scheduled spring book sale. Donations kept coming, though, which means that there are more books than usual in storage for this sale.

Highlights at the sale include a large vintage science fiction and fantasy book collection from the 1950s through the 1980s, a massive selection of adult fiction, and a large amount of non-fiction children’s books.

New items will be added every evening, so plan to shop multiple days.

Safety Measures

Due to the pandemic, the shopping experience at this sale will be different. Only a limited number of shoppers will be admitted to the sale at a time, per CDC guidelines. There will only be one entrance and one exit for the sale, and shoppers will be directed to one-way aisles while they shop. In addition, sale tables will be organized to allow for social distancing. Surfaces will be sanitized regularly during the sale, and there will be limited points of contact between shoppers and volunteers. Lastly, masks and temperature checks will be required of all book sale volunteers.

We look forward to welcoming you back to the book sale!

About the FOBL

The Friends of the Brentwood Library is a nonprofit (501c3) service organization dedicated to the advancement of our community through its library.

The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road



