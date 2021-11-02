Friends of Brentwood Library Book Sale Returns

Find a treasure for the holidays at the Friends of Brentwood Library Sale on Friday, November 5 – Sunday, November 7.

“Bring your holiday shopping list because we have something for everyone at this sale! Through our partnership with the City of Brentwood Historic Commission, we will have John Oden’s The Brentwood I Remember and The Owen-Primm Farm note cards for sale. Plus we have unique stocking stuffers made at the library and gallery-quality artwork,” stated Kathy Dooley-Smith, President of the Friends of the Brentwood Library.

With a selection of over 17,000 items in the sale, you will find vintage books, Owen-Primm notecards, original artwork, stocking stuffers, and more.

IF you want to shop the sale early, become a member of the Friends of the Brentwood Library for just $20, you can even purchase a membership at the door. Early shopping begins on Thursday, November 4 from 2 pm – 5:30 pm, and Friday, November 5 from 9 am – 10 am before the sale begins to the public.

Sale Dates-Open to the Public:

Friday, November 5 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 6 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 7 1-5:30 p.m. HALF PRICE