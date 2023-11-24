Friday’s TSSAA Playoff Semifinals to Decide BlueCross Bowl Matchups

November 21, 2023 – Three matchups are set and 24 more teams vie for the remaining 12 spots in the nine championships of the 2023 BlueCross Bowl state championships next weekend in Chattanooga. The 55th TSSAA high school football championships will be held Nov. 30 through Dec. 2 at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga.

Brackets and rosters for the 2023 postseason series can be found at TSSAAsports.com or through the Playoff Headquarters link below. Fans can purchase advance tickets for Friday’s semifinal games for $8 through GoFan. Tickets will be $10 at the gate.

Tickets for next Thursday’s Division II State Championships games are on sale now through GoFan. Purchase tickets and learn more about the BlueCross Bowl at TSSAAsports.com.

Division II-AA Championship (Thu. 11AM): Boyd Buchanan vs. CPA

Division II-A Championship (Thu. 3PM): MTCS vs. Friendship Christian

Division II-AAA Championship (Thu. 7PM): McCallie vs. Baylor

The championship games will be carried on a statewide network of television outlets. Live audio play-by-play, live stats and NFHS Network video streams can also be found at TSSAAsports.com.

We would like to thank everyone for their support this season in ensuring that our school events unfold in an atmosphere of mutual respect and cordiality. The spirit of good sportsmanship is the backbone of any great sporting event and fans can greatly enhance the overall experience, bringing out the best in the athletes and reflecting the values that each community holds dear. Remember that the competition on the field is not meant to extend to the stands. Reacting to plays with positivity, applauding good effort on both sides, and discouraging any form of intentional disruptions or misbehavior, goes a long way in promoting an welcoming and enjoyable environment for everyone.

More than 10 of the semifinal playoff games will be broadcast live on the NFHS Network at NFHSnetwork.com and through the NFHS Network app. Click the button below for a complete list of all live events this week.

Fri, Nov. 24: Alcoa High School vs. Giles County High School

Fri, Nov. 24: Alvin C. York Institute vs. East Robertson High School

Fri, Nov. 24: Bradley Central High School vs. Oakland High School

Fri, Nov. 24: Brentwood High School vs. Houston High School

Fri, Nov. 24: Dresden High School vs. McKenzie High School

Fri, Nov. 24: East Nashville Magnet High School vs. Dyersburg High School

Fri, Nov. 24: Fairley High School vs. Riverside Christian Academy

Fri, Nov. 24: Oliver Springs High School vs. South Pittsburg High School

Fri, Nov. 24: Page High School vs. Southwind High School

Fri, Nov. 24: Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School vs. Haywood High School

Fri, Nov. 24: West High School vs. Walker Valley High School

Games not covered by the NFHS Network can be streamed live by other providers. These live game streams can be found at the following link. Stream producers can gain approval and appear on this list by completing the form linked on the Media page of TSSAA.org.

