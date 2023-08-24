Friday’s Titans – Patriots Game Traffic Plan Goes Into Effect at 5:30 PM

Tennessee Titans football returns to Nissan Stadium Friday night for the last preseason game, a 7 p.m. contest with the New England Patriots. The traffic management plan for Titans games will be in effect at 5:30 p.m. The Woodland Street Bridge will close at that point and be available to only pedestrians and shuttle buses through the conclusion of the game.

Gates to Nissan Stadium open at 5 p.m. Stadium parking lots open at 3 p.m. to fans with parking passes. There is NO cash parking on the Nissan Stadium campus. Those who drive to Nissan Stadium without a parking pass will directed off campus to seek parking elsewhere.

Fans are reminded to observe no parking signs and restrictions on roadways surrounding Nissan Stadium. Stadium parking lots are not available to general public parking on game days.

Rideshare Plan for Nissan Stadium (Uber & Lyft)

Rideshare drop off and pickup locations at Nissan Stadium this season will be inside of stadium parking lot E (North) and the intersection of S. 2nd and Crutcher Streets (South). Signage will direct fans to the rideshare locations postgame.

Shuttle Service

InShuttle will provide park and ride bus service ($15 per person) beginning at 5:30 p.m. for this game from parking lots at Rev. Kelly Smith Way (formerly 10th Circle North) Charlotte Avenue

Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge

The Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge, which connects East Nashville to downtown, will be open to eastbound and westbound traffic until the beginning of mass egress. At the beginning of the fourth quarter (usually earlier for preseason games), all lanes of the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge will be open to westbound traffic only, which should more quickly disperse congestion around Nissan Stadium.

Bag Restrictions

Those attending the game are reminded of the NFL’s league-wide restrictions, implemented in 2013, on what can be brought into stadiums. Anything larger than a clutch style purse must be a clear plastic bag, medical items excluded. Nissan Stadium security staff will be enforcing the bag policy.

Source: Metro Police