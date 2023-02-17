Friday, Feb 17, 2023 Weather- Who Knows???

Boys and girls… we do the best we can with the info we have… might be some flurries this morning…might not.. I will be more winter-like… watch later today thru our newsletter for the weekend forecast, which is kinda winter…kinda spring

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

But your Friday will be somethin’ like this:

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.