Friday Construction Blasting Incident Injures Four Workers

A construction blasting misfire on Friday in the McKay’s Mill area of Franklin injured four workers, says Franklin Fire Department in a news release. The incident occurred around 5:15pm.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident.

The misfire also resulted in an additional blasting Saturday to detonate the remaining charge. The additional blasting was authorized by the State Fire Marshal’s Office and took place around noon on Saturday at the Milcrofton Utility District construction site, located near Wolverton Drin the McKay’s Mill area.

An emergency alert (Reverse 911) was issued to residents in the surrounding area within a 2,000-foot radius of the blast site.