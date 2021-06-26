Freshen Up Back to School Study Skills at Learning Lab

Does your child sometimes forget to do their homework? Does “study throughout the week so you don’t have to cram the night before the test” fall on deaf ears? The good news is that those habits can be corrected. The bad news is that summer break alone isn’t going to suddenly reset your student for new behaviors this coming fall.

This summer, students at Learning Lab will learn to build strong study skills that can be applied on a daily basis. Good study skills help students learn to process information, retain and recall that info, and organize their materials and time. These invaluable skills can make a world of difference in a student’s academic life.

Back to School Study Skills Camp

Learning Lab’s Back to School Study Skills Camp will get your child geared up to go back to school. The end of the summer is the perfect time to work on study and organizational skills to start the new school year on the right foot. This camp will cover how to effectively study for tests, how to organize your schoolwork, a variety of note-taking techniques, goal setting, and more! Sign up here.

Benefits of improving study skills include:

Time management: Students learn how to manage their time for optimal study and homework sessions. No more late nights!

Learning tools: An awareness of how you learn is an important skill for a student. Some students thrive with copious note taking. Others learn best with flashcards, mind-maps, or discussing concepts. Figuring out your method early on is invaluable.

Note taking: No matter what learning style a student does best with, note taking will always be an important part of the learning and studying process. Students in Back to School Study camp learn how to take effective notes!

In addition to study skills camps, Learning Lab offers tutoring for virtually any subject with which your student may need some extra help.

Camp Times and Locations

DATE LOCATION TIME

July 26-30 Nashville 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

July 26-30 Brentwood 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

August 2-6 Nashville 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM

August 2-6 Brentwood 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Get Details!

Learning Lab Brentwood

5500 Maryland Way, Suite 110

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-377-2929

Learning Lab Nashville

2416 21st Avenue South, Suite 100

Nashville, TN 37212

615-321-7272

