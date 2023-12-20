Fresh Express Announces Recall of Spinach Products Due to Possible Health Risk

Fresh Express has issued a voluntary recall of a Fresh Express Spinach, 8 oz. size, with product code G332 and use-by date of December 15 and Publix Spinach, 9 oz size, with product code G332 and a now expired use-by date of December 14 due to a potential health risk from Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Consumers with these symptoms of listeriosis should consult their health care provider.

The two recalled spinach items were distributed to retailers in seven states including AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN and VA.

Fresh Express Limited Product Recall December 15, 2023:

Name of Product Ounces UPC Bag Code Use-By Date Distribution States Fresh Express Spinach 8 oz. 0 71279 13204 4 G332 Dec 15, 2023 AL, FL, GA, NC, VA Publix Spinach 9 oz. 0 41415 00886 1 G332 Dec 14, 2023 AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN, VA

Product codes are located on the front of the packages below the use-by dates. Photos are provided for ease of identifying the products.

To date no illnesses are reported in connection with the recall and no other Fresh Express products are being recalled.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling conducted by the Florida Department of Agriculture yielded a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in a single randomly selected package of spinach. Fresh Express immediately notified affected retailers and instructed them to remove the recalled items from store shelves and all inventories.

In the event consumers have the recalled products in their refrigerators, they should be discarded and not consumed. To obtain a refund or for more information, consumers may call the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at (800) 242-5472 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time. Refunds are also available where purchased.