French’s Cabinets Take on Cabinet Trends

After a cold, wet start to 2022, many people are ready to let in some fresh air with a kitchen remodel. At French’s Cabinet Gallery, LLC, we suggest starting your remodel with the most foundational element of the kitchen – your cabinets. And choosing cabinets you love will set the stage for the rest of your kitchen design to flow naturally.

We know choosing kitchen cabinets can be a challenge, with so many door styles, colors, and finishes, the options can seem overwhelming. What are the latest kitchen cabinet trends? Do you even want to follow all the trends? French’s design professionals are here to help.

We recommend first spending a little time online exploring sites such as Houzz, Instagram, Pinterest, etc. Find looks that reflect your own personal taste. After you have a sense of your style, you can begin thinking about 2022 kitchen cabinet trends.

What kitchen cabinet trends are we seeing right now?

Pigments are Hot – or should we say Cool? Blues, aquas, greige, and greens are springing up everywhere. But don’t be limited by the trend. If you feel adventurous, choose your own favorite color.

If you prefer a more natural look, lighter woods and textured woods are quite au courant. Woods are showing up in islands, entire kitchens, or just lower base cabinets paired with black, white, or a color on top.

You may be wondering about all-white or mostly-white kitchens. In our opinion, they may not always be the trendiest, but white kitchens are classic and stand the test of time. Try using one of the trending colors or wood grains for an island or part of the kitchen perimeter, then stick with classic white and an on-trend door style for a timeless-yet-current look.

And don’t forget about hardware. We see just about everything, but gold is definitely a hot commodity in 2022. It’s everywhere from hardware and faucets to appliance trim and lighting. Just keep in mind that there are many different hues of gold, so make sure they coordinate in tone even if they don’t match in style.

Remember, cabinets with a combination of classic design elements, style choices that reflect your own personality, and a few on-trend colors and finishes will result in a kitchen that is timeless and always in style.

We hope you are inspired and excited about beginning your remodeling project. The professional designers at French’s are here to help. Call for an appointment today!

Have a question for French’s Cabinet Gallery, LLC? Fill out the form below: