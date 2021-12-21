French’s Cabinet Gallery Supplier Spotlight: Crestwood, Inc.

If the kitchen is the heart of the home, shouldn’t it reflect the uniqueness of the owner’s style? At French’s Cabinet Gallery, llc, we certainly believe as much. That’s why we have custom cabinet lines like Crestwood, Inc. that offer a wide range of styles and finishes to help you achieve the look you’re after! Crestwood is a family-owned company with more than half a century of experience and dedication to exquisite craftsmanship. Crestwood has been one of French’s Cabinet Gallery, llc’s preferred suppliers of custom cabinets for over 20 years. Here’s a little background on why we’ve had such a successful relationship with them.

Crestwood’s History

Crestwood is a manufacturer of fine wood products for the kitchen and bath. Founded in 1969, Crestwood began as a small wood shop serving their local market in Salina, KS. Currently family-operated by the second generation, Crestwood has expanded to a 300,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility with around 200 skilled employees operating one of the most modern woodworking facilities in the nation. While they have grown in scope of production, they have also continued to push the envelope by offering new products to meet the demands of high-end clientele.

Crestwood’s innovative improvements in machinery, construction and finishing methods and material advancements reflect Crestwood’s dedication to offering cabinetry that exceeds their customers’ highest expectations. If you can dream it, Crestwood can create it.

Crestwood’s Cabinetry Lines

Crestwood has a wide range of product offerings including overlay, frameless and inset styles, making their cabinetry a perfect fit for any home.

Their Simplicity custom cabinetry line strives to meet your individual style by offering door styles and finishes that lend themselves to traditional, transitional and contemporary homes.

In addition, Crestwood has one of the most complete lines of contemporary cabinetry in the market. Their Contempo line features over 130 standard colors in high gloss, textured and matte material options.

Crestwood is also set apart by their exclusive 5-star Evolution Finish on their painted and stained cabinets:

Superior mar, water, solvent and household chemical resistance;

Superior impact resistance;

Formaldehyde free;

Low in HAPs and VOCs;

More flexible to decrease the appearance of cracking from natural wood expansion and contraction.

Crestwood’s finish methods ensure your beautiful cabinets stay beautiful, even in a well-lived kitchen.

How Do You Select Crestwood Cabinetry?

Cabinets make the kitchen, and Crestwood makes the cabinets with the finest craftsmanship and attention to detail. French’s Cabinet Gallery, llc is proud to be a distributor of Crestwood cabinets, family owned and operated for more than 50 years and made in the heartland of America.

