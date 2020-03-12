Frenchies Nail Salon, located at 790 Jordan Road in Franklin is now open. Opening at the beginning of February, they will hold a ribbon-cutting on Monday, March 23, from 4 pm – 6 pm.

This is the first location of Frenchies to open in Williamson County. The franchise is built on offering a clean, modern, nail salon.

What Makes Them Different

No jets at Frenchies. Unlike other salons, they offer jet-free porcelain pedicure tubs which are easier to sterilize and keep free of bacteria. The salon doesn’t offer acrylic nails, with an open and airy environment.

Single-use of files. They only use files, buffers and orangewood sticks once. They’re yours to keep, or the salon will toss ’em. And when available, they recycle them. But they NEVER reuse them.

You will find chemical-free products. They select products that are free of the worst toxic chemicals, yet still, give you the beautiful nails you love.

Reduce or Recycle is their motto. They are always looking for ways to reduce or recycle the waste generated in their studios. And they do the small things that add up to big things over time, like emailing receipts, using LED light bulbs, using washable towels at our handwashing stations—plus more.

Book a Party. You can host a gathering of your girlfriends, family or group at Frenchies.

Hours of operation are Monday – Wednesday, 9 am – 7 pm, Thursday – Friday, 9 am – 8 pm, Saturday – Sunday 9 am – 6 pm. For the latest news, visit Frenchies Nail Salon on Facebook.