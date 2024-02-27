Freedom Middle’s Booker Awards Honor Modern-Day African American Role Models

As part of an annual celebration of Black History Month, Freedom Middle School honored two local African Americans during the Monroe and Mary Booker Awards for Leadership and Service, on Friday, February 23, at the Franklin Special School District Performing Arts Center. This year’s award recipients are Alma McLemore (community representative) and Madison Scales (student representative).

Alma McLemore, a lifelong resident of Franklin, leads the community as the president of the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County. She serves on the board of the Williamson County Emergency Relief Fund and is a charter member of the Habitat for Humanity chapter serving Franklin & Williamson County. McLemore has received numerous awards over the years including the Gayle Moyer Harris Award from the 21st Recovery Court and the Heritage Foundation 2022 Patron Award and Sage Award in 2022.

Madison Scales was selected by the Booker family from a group of nominated eighth-graders who completed an application and essay, including Trenity Buchanan, Sean Sangster, Maliyah Harris, KaMarianna Dixon, Julia Grayson, McKenna Murray, Madison Scales, Daivon Lee, and Franchesca Dolberry. The award includes a scholarship for the selected student from the Booker family.

The annual ceremony is a 14-year-old tradition at Freedom Middle, where the Bookers have become extended family to the faculty, staff, and student body. The family reunites every year in the school gymnasium, inspiring the school community to uphold the Booker ideals of education, community spirit, deep faith, and strong moral conviction.

The award day is a collaborative effort between the school and the children of Monroe and Mary Booker, lifelong Williamson County residents who understood that education would take their children to places they could not, and whose 12 children never gave less than their best effort. The Booker Awards honor a student and a community member who embodies what the Bookers modeled in their own lives – the value of an education and the obligation one has to make their community a better place.

All of Monroe (1921-2006) and Mary (1926-2004) Booker’s children attended Franklin Special School District schools. Affirming their parents’ strong belief in education, all 12 attended college – six of them at Fisk University, two at Vanderbilt, and one each to Harvard University, Spellman College, Tennessee State University, and Concordia College. They all led successful careers in law, social work, civil engineering, banking, broadcasting, teaching and coaching.