Free Yoga in the Park Event to Benefit Franklin’s First Inclusive Playground

Yoga in the Park is an annual celebration in honor of International Day of Yoga (IDY)—a global movement that promotes unity, mindfulness, and wellbeing. IDY aims to raise awareness of the many benefits of yoga. This free, family-friendly event invites the community to come together for movement, meditation, and connection while raising funds for Ellie G’s Dream World.

Ellie G’s Dream World is Franklin, Tennessee’s first inclusive playground, designed for children of all abilities. It’s located within the Pearlene M. Bransford Complex, also known as “The Pearl,” on Carothers Parkway. The playground is named in memory of Elliot Grace Castro, affectionately known as Ellie G, who passed away at the age of four. It features accessible play structures and park amenities, with the goal of providing a shared space where all children can play together.

The event takes place on Saturday, June 21, from 8 am until noon at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin. Register for free tickets here.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email