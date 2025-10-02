Free Webinar for New Businesses October 8

NASHVILLE – Attention, new business owners!

Join the Department of Revenue on Wednesday, October 8 at 8:30 Central time for a free webinar designed for new businesses.

Participants will learn about state tax obligations for new businesses in Tennessee, as well as other resources that may assist their businesses. Each new business webinar, offered quarterly, covers topics such as tax registration, sales and use tax, business tax, franchise and excise taxes, and how to get help from the Department of Revenue and other relevant state agencies.

Register for the October 8 webinar.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for administering state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws, as well as collecting taxes and fees associated with these laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2024 fiscal year, it collected $22.2 billion in state taxes and fees, as well as more than $4.7 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

