Free WCS Senior ACT Opportunity October 5

ACT Exam

WCS high school seniors have another opportunity to take the ACT during the school day on October 5. The ACT is a graduation requirement and will be offered free of charge with each high school will communicating registration details and additional information.

The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) is giving seniors the chance to boost their scores after taking the test for the first time as a junior. In addition to the exam being a graduation requirement, a minimum ACT score of 21 is needed to be eligible for the Tennessee HOPE Scholarship, which aids students planning to attend an eligible college or university.

According to the TDOE, 50 percent of seniors who took the ACT retake in 2019 increased their score.

The TDOE is also sponsoring a set of free ACT preparation courses provided by the University of Tennessee at Martin. Students may register for those courses on the university’s website.

Each school will communicate registration details and additional information as the exam approaches. Students may also register to take the ACT on their own on any of the national testing dates.

