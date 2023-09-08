Free Virtual Classes Offering Outdoor Expertise to Tennesseans

Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving the state’s wildlife and natural resources, is offering Tennesseans free access to outdoor expertise through its virtual classes. The Federation is hosting 34 virtual classes from now until June 2024 with 12 remaining this calendar year. To sign up for classes, visit tnwf.org/virtual.

The virtual classes are part of Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s Hunting and Fishing Academy, which offers Tennesseans opportunities to expand their knowledge and passion for the outdoors.

Accommodating the busiest schedules, each class spans an hour and is tailored to a specific topic to optimize the time effectively. Live Q&A is integrated into these classes to promote interactive engagement and learning. Additionally, every registrant will have access to a recording of the class, allowing them to revisit it at their convenience.

“Sending out the recording ensures that the information is at our participants’ fingertips whenever they need it,” says Jeb Beasley, manager of Hunting and Fishing Academy. “But our Field Representatives, who lead the class, are only an email away for any questions or topic suggestions.”

As advocates for Tennessee, the Federation’s virtual classes are aligned with the state’s resources, aiming for participants to apply their newly acquired skills on their next hunting or fishing outing. The 2023–2024 virtual classes will consist of topics ranging from habitat management to deer hunting to wild game cooking and more.

In addition to virtual classes, Tennessee Wildlife Federation also offers adult workshops and family experiences. These are in-person events that provide hands-on instruction in the art of being an outdoorsman to beginner hunters and anglers of all ages. To learn more visit tnwf.org/workshops.

Upcoming Virtual Classes

September:

September 12, 6:30-7:30 p.m. CT — Habitat Management (Forests)

September 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m. CT — Digital Mapping and Orienteering

October:

October 10, 6:30-7:30 p.m. CT — Deer Hunting with a Muzzleloader

October 17, 6:30-7:30 p.m. CT — Deer Hunting the Rut

October 24, 6:30-7:30 p.m. CT — After the Harvest (Deer)

October 26, 6:30-7:30 p.m. CT — Deer Aging and Scoring

November:

November 2, 6:30-7:30 p.m. CT — Public Land Waterfowl Hunting

November 14, 6:30-7:30 p.m. CT — Wild Game Cooking (Deer)

November 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m. CT — Waterfowl Decoys and Gear

December:

December 5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. CT — Trapping 101

December 12, 6:30-7:30 p.m. CT — Duck Calling

December 19, 6:30-7:30 p.m. CT — Wild Game Cooking (Waterfowl)

To see a complete list and sign up for classes, visit tnwf.org/virtual.