United Way of Greater Nashville and partner agencies have officially launched the 16th annual Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) free tax prep program earlier this month.

Through VITA, IRS-certified volunteers offer free tax preparation services to individuals and families who earned $66,000 or less per household in 2019, helping qualifying individuals receive important credits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or Child Tax Credit (CTC) that lift millions out of poverty each year. Now through April, United Way is partnering to operate 24 VITA sites throughout Middle Tennessee, including five locations in Williamson County:

• FiftyForward – College Grove (8607 Horton Hwy., College Grove, TN): Thursdays 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Appointment only. Site closes April 9.

• GraceWorks Ministries (104 Southeast Parkway, Ste. 100, Franklin, TN): Tuesdays, Thursdays 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Appointment preferred. Walk ins available if time permits. Site closes April 15.

• Spring Hill Public Library (144 Kedron Parkway, Spring Hill, TN): Hours: Tuesdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointment only. Site closes April 14.

• Triangle School (7120 Westview Dr., Fairview, TN): Tuesdays 3 to 7 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1p.m. Appointment preferred. Walk ins available if time permits. Site closes April 14.

• Williamson County Public Library (1314 Columbia Ave., Franklin, TN): Mondays, Wednesdays 1 to 6 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon. Walk-In Self-Aid Kiosk Hours: Mondays 1 to 6 p.m. Appointment preferred. Walk ins available if time permits.

To schedule an appointment, please call 615.830.7940 or visit unitedwayfilefree.com. Taxpayers may also file online at UnitedWayFileFree.com. Last year, United Way’s VITA volunteers completed 14,750 returns, helping taxpayers save more than $3.9 million in tax preparation fees and bringing more than $20 million in federal refunds back to the community.