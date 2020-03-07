Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) is pleased to announce the continuation of its Community Cat program, designed to address the population of unaltered cats in the county, which is estimated to be 50,000. Any cat that goes outside is eligible for a spay or neuter, microchip, rabies shot and ear tipping as part of the shelter’s ongoing

Community Cat program. In 2019, the shelter sterilized 1,239 community cats, both feral and friendly.

Peak breeding season, typically early summer, has already begun in Williamson County, and the goal for 2020 is 2,020 cat sterilizations.

Spay/Neuter program for family cats

The Community Cat program includes family pets that go outside. To qualify, the cat must belong to a county resident, spend some time outside, and be friendly enough to be easily placed in a secure carrier. Special Spring clinic days have been announced for March 13, April 7, 14, 21 and 29. To make an appointment to have your outdoor cat or a friendly community cat spayed or neutered, call 615-790-5590, ext. 1823. Appointments are

required, and space is first-come, first-serve. Clinics will continue throughout the summer months.

Trap-Neuter-Return program for feral cats

Feral (non-socialized) cats require humane trapping and have their own TNR program. According to WCAC Community Cat program coordinator Samantha Anderson, “TNR improves the lives of cats, reduces shelter admissions, disease and unwanted kittens,” she said. “But, in order to be effective, it must be a community-wide effort that extends beyond our staff. Citizens are encouraged to report community cats and participate in the TNR

trapping process.”

Traps can be rented at the shelter for a $50 refundable deposit, and trapping assistance is available. Feral cats in humane traps can be dropped off at the shelter Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. with no appointment required. For more information, use the resources found in the Community Cat section at www.adoptwcac.org or contact Samantha.anderson@williamsoncounty-tn.gov or 615-790-5590, ext. 1823.

Williamson County Animal Center, 106 Claude Yates Dr. in Franklin, is open for adoptions from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Adoptable animals can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org.