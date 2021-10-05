Free Round of Mini Golf for WCS Elementary Students

Start practicing your putting skills, because the WCS Coordinated School Health Program is treating all elementary students in the district to a free round of mini golf at SOAR Adventure in Franklin.

Now until Friday, October 15, students will be able to redeem a free game with proof that they attend a WCS elementary school. Proof can include school spirit wear or any other way that indicates the student is enrolled in a WCS elementary school. This free game is in addition to the four rounds a student can potentially earn for high grades during the year’s four report card periods.

A parent or guardian must attend with their student. Parents are not required to play, but they may purchase a ticket if desired.

School principals will also be communicating with their families with more details.