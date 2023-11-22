Free Recycling Roundup At Nissan Headquarters Recycles 32,194 Pounds Of Materials

Residents from Williamson, Davidson, Rutherford, and Murray counties participated in a free Recycling Roundup at Nissan Headquarters on November 11th, organized by Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC), a nonprofit organization and Nissan Group of the Americas. 316 households dropped off 32,194 pounds of materials.

Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Nissan employees, and other volunteers were present to help unload materials from the vehicles that drove through. Liberty Tire and S3 Recycling Solutions, our cornerstone vendor partners, were there to support the event. In addition, many vendors like Knighthorst, Thriftsmart and Waste Solutions were on hand to collect materials for proper recycling. Glass collection was provided by WM and The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office was on hand to collect medications. Collection of pet supplies will benefit rescue shelters across Nashville and Memphis.

Event attendee, Karen Knox said, “Thank you all so much for this much needed service! We brought a carload of electronics and paper to be shredded; and we’re so happy to have it out of the house AND out of a landfill!.”

This event was one of 10 being organized by TEC in 2023. TEC’s goal with these events is to reduce illegal dumping and littering across Tennessee, while reducing the public’s reliance on landfills. This program was made possible through an environmental justice grant partnership with the US Environmental Protection Agency. Planning is already underway to bring Recycling Roundups to more communities across the state in 2024.