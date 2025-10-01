Free Pumpkin Pie at Dickey’s with Holiday Pre-Order

The holidays are all about gathering around the table with loved ones, and this season Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is making it even sweeter. Guests who pre order a Complete Feast will receive a free pumpkin pie to share with family and friends.

Starting October 1 through October 31, every Complete Feast pre order comes with a freshly baked pumpkin pie on the house. It is Dickey’s way of saying thank you for letting us be part of your holiday traditions.

The Complete Feast includes your choice of one of the following main entrées:

Cajun Turkey

Smoked Turkey

Spiral Cut Ham

Prime Rib

Guests will also enjoy comforting sides including baked potato casserole, green beans, cornbread dressing, savory gravy, and a dozen buttery rolls. Designed to serve 10 to 12 people, it is everything you need for a memorable holiday meal.

Dickey’s also offers a variety of other holiday meal options including the Holiday Big Yellow Box and a la carte dishes so families can choose exactly what works best for their gathering. To view the full holiday menu, visit Dickeys.com .

Pre orders can be placed at Dickeys.com , at your local Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, or through the Dickey’s app.

Source: Restaurant News

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email