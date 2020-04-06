Free Junior ACT Exam Postponed

Students nearing graduation are given two free opportunities to take the ACT during the school day at their high school, first in the spring of their junior year and then a retake in the fall of their senior year. Because of the extended school closings, the scheduled spring testing for the graduating class of 2021 was canceled.

The Tennessee Department of Education worked with ACT to come up with make-up options so the class of 2021 would still have these two free opportunities. WCS students will have one testing opportunity during the school day in the fall of their senior year. ACT will provide vouchers for a second opportunity on a national test date. Specific dates have not been determined and will be communicated when known.

Students wanting to take the ACT prior to the October date may register for a national test date on their own. Students can register for the June 13 or July 18 administrations. Students can also register for the September 12 administration later this summer. Eligible students may have most fees waived for national dates. Visit the ACT website for more information about registering and ACT fee waivers.